If you love a good rom-com and are sick of watching How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days when it airs on TV (it's on TV a lot), then Netflix has you covered. Netflix has loads of original romance movies, both currently available and soon-to-be released. That's right, Set It Up might be getting all the attention right now, but there is no shortage of romantic comedies, romantic dramas, teen romances, and romances involving both Christmas and princes on the streaming service.

With the release of Set It Up on June 15, viewers and critics alike started pointing out how it could be part of a rom-com revival. Fans loved how it gave off the feeling of a "classic" romantic comedy, because it was so silly and so wholesome. IndieWire gave a lot of credit to stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell and called it the best rom-com of the seven Netflix has released this year so far. The hype has been so huge that it's no surprise there's talk of a Set It Up sequel coming up.

And with seven romantic comedies released in six months, Netflix is showing no signs of slowing down. There are more slated for this year, and that's in addition to the many past Netflix original romances (comedy or not) that are already available for viewing. Here are a bunch you might want to check out if you need your fix.

1. Set It Up

Netflix on YouTube

If you haven't yet watched the movie that has really upped people's cravings for rom-coms, all you really need to know is that two mistreated assistants (Deutch and Powell) decide to set up their bosses (Lucy Lui and Taye Diggs). Do they find love themselves on the way? There's only one way to know.

2. The Kissing Booth

Netflix on YouTube

The concept is pretty simple in this teen romance: A girl (Joey King) starts dating her best friend's brother even though he's supposed to be off limits. A lot of hiding under beds and similar hijinks ensue.

3. Ibiza

Netflix on YouTube

This one has more of a focus on the main character, Harper, (Gillian Jacobs) and her best friends (Phoebe Robinson and Vanesa Bayer) than on the romance. But the two pals do help Harper track down a DJ she forms a crush on.

4. Alex Strangelove

Netflix on YouTube

Another teen romance, Alex Strangelove follows a high schooler with a seemingly perfect life and girlfriend, who is surprised when he develops a crush on a guy he meets.

5. To Each, Her Own

Netflix

Set in France, To Each, Her Own, is a romance about Simone, a woman who is preparing to come out as gay to her family, but then finds herself falling in love with a male chef.

6. Ali's Wedding

Netflix

Ali's Wedding is based on a true story about a Muslim man who is supposed to be part of an arranged marriage but falls in love with an Australian-Lebanese woman.

7. When We First Met

Netflix on YouTube

Noah (Adam Devine) hooks up with Avery (Alexandra Daddario), but then they become friends instead of something more. Noah wants to know what went wrong, and tries to find out via — get this — time travel.

8. I Am Not An Easy Man

Netflix

In this French movie, a chauvinist hits his head on a lamppost and wakes up in a matriarchy. What will he learn?!

9. The Incredible Jessica James

Netflix on YouTube

Jessica (Jessica Williams) and Boone (Chris O'Dowd) meet on a blind date after both coming out of other relationships. When they find out that they each stalk their exes on social media, they decide to stalk each other's ex instead to help with their obsession with checking in.

10. Our Souls At Night

Netflix on YouTube

Two neighbors (Robert Redford and Jane Fonda), who are both widowed, miss having someone to sleep with at night and end up in the same bed. At first it's not romantic, but before long...

11. Happy Anniversary

Netflix on YouTube

On their three-year anniversary, a couple (Noël Wells and Ben Schwartz) decide whether they should stick together or split up. While the story takes place on their anniversary, their love story is told through flashbacks.

12. Love Per Square Foot

Netflix

Two people enter a marriage of convenience in order to be able to purchase a home together in Mumbai, because they can't afford it on their own. Could living in and co-owning the same house possibly lead to something more romantic...?

13. Irreplaceable You

Netflix on YouTube

This is one has a really dark premise, but is still part comedy. Abbie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is diagnosed with terminal cancer, so she sets out to find a new girlfriend for her fiancé, Sam (Michiel Huisman).

14. A Christmas Prince

Netflix on YouTube

And this one does not have a dark premise at all. A Christmas Prince, if you weren't part of the hoopla last year, is about a reporter who has to go write about a prince... during Christmas. He is her Christmas Prince. Got it?

15. The Climb

Netflix

The Climb is a French movie loosely based on a true story that follows a man who decides to climb Mount Everest to express his love. Guess that's one way to do it.

16. To All The Boys I've Loved Before

Netflix on YouTube

Now for a couple upcoming releases. To All The Boys I've Loved Before, out Aug. 17, is based on the YA novel by author Jenny Han. It shows what happens when a teen's secret love letters to her crushes are actually delivered to them... without her knowing.

17. Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This September 2018 movie, starring Shannon Purser (aka Barb from Stranger Things), is a retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac set in high school. It will follow an unpopular teen who joins forces with a popular girl to get to her crush.

18. Elisa & Marcela

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This film (directed by Isabel Coixet, above) will tell the real life story of Elisa Sanchez Loriga and Marcela Gracia Ibeas, who were the first same-sex couple to get married in Spain in the early 1900s, after they hatched a plan for Elisa to leave town and come back disguised as "Mario". Elisa & Marcela will hit Netflix in 2019.

There you have it. 18 Netflix Originals to keep you and your cravings for a romance movie to pair with your takeout satisfied — at least for a while.