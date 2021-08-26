These 10 Shows Rival The Debauchery & Drama Of Gossip Girl

Spotted: a fresh set of privileged and social-media famous high schoolers perched on the MET steps in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. After just six episodes, Constance Billard’s coeds are taking some time off until November 2021, perhaps to attend to some salacious entanglements (aka the mid-season finale’s cliffhangers), including sisterly thievery (of moms and men), a ménage à trois, and an exposed faculty member.

If you’re finding yourself aching for needlessly glamorous parties, steamy love triangles, and swooshing plaids, there are other shows that indulge in the excess and debauchery of the wealthy. There are reality shows that follow the lives of the actual rich and famous, like in Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, and even more fictional dramas about teens with rich kid woes, like 90210. There are also options that are less about the money and more about riveting teen drama. The early aughts, in particular, made room for some of the most memorable sagas of all time, including The O.C. and One Tree Hill. And as your one and only source into the scandalous lives of the real and fictionalized elite, here are 10 shows like HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot to watch while you wait for November.

NYC Prep Bravo’s reality show NYC Prep is essentially GG’s IRL equivalent and follows the lives of six prep school Manhattanites, where, according to the description on Bravo, “Everyone's beautiful, and everyone's connected.” The cast, comprised of Camille Hughes, Jessica Leavitt, Kelli Tomashoff, Sebastian Oppenheim, Taylor DiGiovanni, and PC Peterson, navigates the same woes as GG’s teens: fully-booked social calendars, awkward first dates, and Ivy League college applications. Canceled after just nine episodes, some of the NYC Prep cast has since pursued careers in music, snazzy real estate markets, and one had a wedding in The Hamptons, naturally.

90210 The West Coast equivalent of Manhattan’s ultrarich shares the same zip code: 90210. The show, which premiered in 2008, follows wealthy teens as they navigate high school and swap romantic partners and addictions. Their parents, much like in Gossip Girl, also have complicated amorous histories. The CW reboot of the classic 10-season Beverly Hills, 90210 series that made stars out of Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling, and Jennie Garth only lasted half the time and went off the air in 2013, but it's available to rewatch in all its glory on The CW’s site.

Elite In Elite, the Netflix Spanish language teen drama created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, three high schoolers gain scholarships to Las Encinas, the exclusive private school in Madrid. They — and their households’ income brackets — don’t belong, and their wealthier antagonizers make sure they know it. Similar to the OG Gossip Girl and the reboot, it takes salacious secrets involving sex, drugs, and quite a few murders to unravel their stories and prove they’re far more alike than they seem. The show’s fifth season, which promises to ring in newer faces, will be released in 2022.

The O.C. The 2003 Josh Schwartz-created drama, The O.C., follows the troubled Ryan (Ben McKenzie), who ends up enmeshed in the lives of the Orange County elite. There, in the sunny SoCal region where everything isn’t as simple as it seems, he catches the eye of Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton). Though the hit show was canceled after four seasons, the fictional couple Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen, played by Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody, reigned supreme in the early aughts. To this day, some fans still wax poetic about the on-screen couple’s lasting impact.

Skins British series Skins lacks the privilege and wealth of the fictional Upper East Siders, but it rivals GG in depravity with common themes around sexuality and substance abuse. The show, which changed casts every two seasons from 2007 to 2010, discovered stars Nicholas Hoult, Dev Patel, and Daniel Kaluuya. In 2011, MTV released an American remake of the show, but the hardcore partying and adult content didn’t resonate with U.S. audiences and was canceled after a season.