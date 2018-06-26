19 Early ’00s Movies On Netflix You Totally Forgot About But Need To Rewatch

Ah, the early ’00s. Remember when low-rise jeans, flip phones, and neck-tie belts were all the rage? We certainly do! The early aughts were also a great time for movies, when teen comedies, extremely dramatic dramas, and (often problematic) love stories ruled the screen. These days, it's fun to reminisce by rewatching some of the classics from that era, but there are also plenty of movies that you've probably forgotten about over the years. If that's the case, don’t fret — with the help of streaming services, you can now watch these early ’00s movies on Netflix and remember why you loved them in the first place.

Over the years, Netflix has amassed a content library to rival that of any other streaming service, filled with movies both new and old. The ones on this list aren’t that old, but they’re definitely worth revisiting, like Legally Blonde or What a Girl Wants. If you haven't seen some (or any) of them, now is the perfect time to fill that hole in your pop culture knowledge. Take a trip down memory lane with these ’00s movies you likely forgot existed, all streaming on Netflix.

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu starred in this iconic take on Charlie’s Angels, a continuation of the story launched by the synonymous ’70s television series starring Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith. In this 2000 comedic revamp of the franchise co-produced by Barrymore’s Flower Films, the Angels work under unseen millionaire Charlie Townsend (John Forsythe) and his assistant Bosley (Bill Murray) to defeat an evil genius tech CEO played by Sam Rockwell. Between the comedy, action, and iconic Y2K fashion, you can’t go wrong re-watching this movie — plus it includes Destiny’s Child’s signature hit, “Independent Women.”

We don’t talk about What a Girl Wants enough. Released in 2003, the comedy follows teen Daphne Reynolds (Amanda Bynes) as she flees her New York City home to reconnect with her estranged father (Colin Firth), who just so happens to be English royalty. While the movie received mixed reviews and performed moderately at the box office, it’s now considered a cult classic for Bynes’s fans due to her impressive comedic chops. Also starring the late Kelly Preston as Daphne’s mother Libby, the film is a hilarious and heartwarming story about how distance truly does make the heart grow fonder.

A review on Rotten Tomatoes calls The Sweetest Thing an “atrociously awful piece of garbage,” which honestly just makes us want to watch it more. The unhinged 2002 romantic comedy stars Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate, and Selma Blair as three friends in search of noncommittal sexual partners. But when Diaz’s character Christina unexpectedly meets Mr. Right, she and Applegate’s Courtney embark on a road trip to find him.

Okay, you probably didn’t forget about this one, probably because everyone plugs Legally Blonde every chance they get. But it’s just that good. Released in 2001, Reese Witherspoon stars as Los Angeles sorority girl Elle Woods, who decides to apply to Harvard Law School (“What, like it’s hard?”) after she’s dumped by her snobby longtime boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis). Determined to show everyone in her path that she has what it takes, Elle succeeds with flying colors — well, mainly just pink.

Directed by Luis Mandoki (Message in a Bottle), this 2001 romantic drama stars Jennifer Lopez as Chicago police officer Sharon Pogue, who attracts a mysterious man named Steven “Catch” Lambert (Jim Caviezel) after he saves her from a near-death experience. After forming a relationship, the two help each other process and heal from trauma in their respective pasts. The film received mixed reviews, but it’s worth a watch for Lopez’s early and emotional performance.

Julia Stiles stars as pre-med college student Page Morgan in this highly unrealistic romantic comedy that spawned three direct-to-video sequels. While attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Page meets Denmark’s Crown Prince Edvard (Luke Mably). The latter is posing as a fellow college student and begins romantically pursuing her, which leads to hilarious and stressful discoveries of cultural differences as the two fall in love. Remind you of anyone familiar?

Directed by Marc Forster, this 2002 fantasy dramedy features a star-studded cast of Will Ferrell, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman, Queen Latifah, Emma Thompson, and Kristin Chenoweth. Ferrell stars as Harold Clark, an IRS agent who starts hearing a mysterious voice narrating his life and soon realizes he’s stuck in a novel about his life — in which he dies at the end. He spends the rest of the film frantically trying to prevent the dark conclusion, and Ferrell was widely praised by critics for his dramatic acting abilities, having long been known for his comedic chops.

Remember when Jim Carrey ruled comedy? Yes, man! The movie is more or less the same as Liar Liar, which Carrey also starred in. Based on British writer Danny Wallace’s memoir of the same name, this comedy stars Carrey as Carl Allen, a middle-aged divorcé with a negative perspective on life. After attending a self-help seminar, he decides to shift his mindset and start saying “Yes” instead of “No.” Also starring Zooey Deschanel, Carl strikes luck with his positive thinking until he learns that too much of anything — even positivity — can turn sour.

In this wacky sports comedy, Jack Black questionably stars as Ignacio, a Catholic monk of half-Mexican descent who works as a cook in the monastery he grew up in. A big fan of lucha libre, aka Mexican wrestling, he secretly launches a career as a fighter in order to raise money for the monastery. Loosely based on the real-life story of Fray Tormenta, the film sees Ignacio’s life get quite messy as he falls in love with a nun, further complicating his professional life.

One year before Superbad came out in 2007, Jonah Hill starred alongside Justin Long and a pre-Gossip Girl Blake Lively in another wild high school comedy called Accepted. Directed by Steve Pink (Hot Tub Time Machine), the film follows a group of high school students who get rejected from the colleges they applied to and instead decide to convince everyone around them that they attend a fake college called South Harmon Institute of Technology, aka SHIT. Shockingly, it goes better than anyone expected.

A mid-’00s film set in the early-’00s? Meta much? A remake of the 1977 film of the same name, this comedy stars Carrey as Dick and Téa Leoni as Jane, named after the iconic children’s book characters. But this is no kids film — it follows the married, middle-class couple as Dick gets laid off from his job and they decide to turn to robbery to make ends meet. Also starring Alec Baldwin, Richard Jenkins, and Angie Harmon, the movie was a box office success, as it raked in twice its $100 million budget.

A remake of the 1972 film of the same name, Ben Stiller stars in this black comedy as a single man named Eddie Cantrow who meets a woman named Lila (Malin Akerman) and proposes at the temptation of his family. But he soon realizes that Lila has no previous sexual experience and many unexpected, unsexy traits and begins falling for a new woman named Miranda (Michelle Monaghan). Convinced she’s the one, he sets out to escape his marriage to Lila.

Why are rich, unruly teens in movies always sent away to boarding schools? Seems like their parents want a cop-out from actually parenting. Starring Emma Roberts, Alex Pettyfer, and the late Natasha Richardson in her final onscreen film role, this teen comedy follows Poppy Moore (Roberts), an untamed, wealthy teenager whose parents send her to an English boarding school to remedy her spoiled, bratty behavior. There, she encounters bullies, friends, and love interests, and is eventually taught the importance of life and friendship.

Based on Dan Brown’s hit novel of the same name, this mystery thriller directed by Ron Howard follows Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks), a Harvard professor of religious symbology, and police cryptologist Sophie Neveu (Audrey Tautou), who meet after Langdon becomes a suspect in a mysterious murder at the Louvre museum in Paris. In order to prove his innocence, the two search for the legendary Holy Grail and soon become wrapped up in a battle between the Priory of Sion and Opus Dei over Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene possibly having conceived and birthed a child together.

Chances are you haven’t forgotten about this one either, thanks to all the memes, and it’s included this on the list purely for the irony. Jerry Seinfeld stars in this outrageous children’s comedy as Barry Bee, a bumblebee who isn’t happy to learn that humans consume and sell honey and seeks to sue the entire human race. Oh, and along the way, he falls in love with a human woman named Vanessa Bloome, voiced by Renée Zellweger. Totally normal movie, right?

With an ensemble cast of Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry, Amanda Peet, Michael Clarke Duncan, Kevin Pollak, and Natasha Henstridge, this crime comedy was bound to turn a profit at the box office. It follows James Stefan "Jimmy The Tulip" Tudeski (Willis), a former Chicago mobster who moves to suburban Montreal for a fresh start after snitching on the mob. Then, he moves in next door to an irreverent, unhappily married Quebec dentist named Dr. Nicholas "Oz" Oseransky (Perry), who recognizes Jimmy from the news — and quickly gets wrapped up in his chaotic life.

Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks star in this Kevin Smith-directed sex comedy as titular characters Zack and Miri, longtime friends and roommates who find themselves in a sea of debt. Strapped for cash, the two decide to produce and star in a porn film together, assuring each other that such a collaboration won’t jeopardize their friendship. However, the transactional relationship soon sparks romance.

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius is a true blast from the past. Starring Lana Del Rey as Jimmy’s mom (just kidding...or are we?), this Nickelodeon staple also launched a popular TV series about the child genius who, unbeknownst to his oblivious parents, runs a full science lab out of his shed. In the film, when parents of children across the country are abducted by aliens, he’s tasked with saving the world.

This memorable romantic comedy stars controversial actor Emile Hirsch as Matthew Kidman, a high school senior whose life changes when he witnesses his attractive new neighbor Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert) undressing through her window. She’s a former pornographic actress, and the two strike up an unlikely friendship that turns sour when he finds out about her past in this film that also stars Timothy Olyphant and Olivia Wilde.