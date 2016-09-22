16 Funny Dirty Movies You Have To Add To Your Netflix List

All it takes is a quick search to find dirty movies on the Internet, but sex comedies on Netflix run the gamut, making it difficult to comb through title after title to find smutty comedies that are worth your time. Even with the best roster of actors, some just miss the (funny) mark. Still, there are a lot of hilarious and risqué high school coming-of-age entries in this list with a mix of over-40s fun. From a classic Jonah Hill and Michael Cera last-high-school-hurrah tandem to a movie about a man in his late twenties only beginning to experience puberty, down to a Cameron Diaz flick with a titillating car wash scene, these funny dirty movies are guaranteed to be raunchy, steamy, mostly hilarious, and some even flat-out disgusting or downright obscene. So whether you prefer vulgar, witty, censored, or a stirring plot, we scoured the depths of the Netflix queue for you and compiled 16 of the best dirty comedy movies and sex comedy movies on Netflix for your viewing pleasure. Be forewarned, to avoid awkward situations, maybe don’t watch these with your parents.

1. American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rule

The ninth movie in the American Pie canon and fifth in the American Pie Presents series, Girls’ Rules follows four high school seniors Annie (Madison Pettis), Kayla (Piper Curda), Michelle (Natasha Behnam), and Stephanie Stifler (Lizzie Broadway), the cousin of Steve “the Stifler” from the 1999 original. The straight-to-DVD 2020 film features a sex-positive character proudly into pleasure toys and revolves around a group of girls fighting over a boy, “fresh meat” Grant, played by Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet.

2. Bad Teacher

Diaz plays Elizabeth, the titular bad middle school teacher in this raunchy 2011 comedy by Columbia Pictures. Elizabeth has one goal: to earn enough money for the breast implants she thinks would seduce new faculty member Scott (Justin Timberlake). So, she uses her students’ upcoming school functions, including exams and a car wash fundraiser, to raise cash. This movie is all kinds of inappropriate — featuring drugs and extortion. Jason Segel, Lucy Punch, and John Michael Higgins round out the cast.

3. Sex Drive

Based on the novel All the Way by Andy Behrens, Sex Drive (2008) follows recent high-school graduate Ian (Josh Zuckerman) who goes on a road trip to have sex with “Ms. Tasty” (Katrina Bowden), a woman he met online. It’s explicit with a lot of confusing subplots, including an Amish county run-in, jail time, and an almost hijacking of Ian’s older brother James Marsden’s car.

4. MILF

MILF is a 2018 French comedy about three women in their forties, Cecile (Virginie Ledoyen), Elise (Axelle Lafont), and Sonia (Marie-Josee Croze), who find themselves running an errand in the South of France that entails bikinis and beach time. They meet hot, often-topless 20-somethings Paul (Wael Sersoub), Julien (Matthias Dandois), and Markus (Victor Meutelet), who happens to be Cecile’s former babysitter. Steamy escapades ensue.

5. Oh, Ramona!

Romanian film Oh, Ramona! follows high school nerd and virgin Andrei (Bogdan Iancu) as he tries to woo Ramona (Aggy Adams), the love of his life. He then meets and also gets it on with Anemona (Holly Horne) and ends up juggling two women. While Andrei does engage in lots of sexual acts, most deeds and body parts are edited out. Instead, scenes cut to suggestive animations, like fingers dipping into a honey pot and cucumbers entering USB ports.

6. Bad Trip

Prankster Eric André teams up with Lil Rey Howery in Bad Trip, a hidden-camera prank comedy film about buddies Chris and Bud on a road trip from Florida to New York to help André’s character pursue the love of his life. The jokes are crude, scandalous, and provocative — just ask the unsuspecting witnesses. Tiffany Haddish also stars in this 2021 comedy directed by Kitao Sakurai.

7. Yes, God, Yes

The directorial debut of Karen Maine in 2019, Yes, God, Yes follows the story of Natalia Dryer as Alice, a Catholic school teen chastised for her (rumored) interest in sex. In an effort to thwart her sexual awakening, Alice attends a retreat that only further propels her exploration of pleasure. The comedy was well-received by critics and audiences and hailed as one of the best movies of 2020. Wolfgang Novogratz, Alisha Boe, and Timothy Simons also appear in the movie.

8. Ibiza: Love Drunk

Ibiza: Love Drunk is a 2018 Netflix Original about 30-year-old New Yorker Harper (Gillian Jacobs), whose work trip to Spain gets derailed by the tagging along of her two best friends Nikki (Vanessa Bayer) and Leah (Phoebe Robinson). Once in Spain, she meets and pursues a hot DJ (Richard Madden) with a little help from her friends. It’s less vulgar than the other titles in the list but still has its girls-gone-wild moments.

9. Duck Butter

In 2018’s Duck Butter, Miguel Arteta directs and co-writes the film alongside Alia Shawkat, one of the two women starring in the movie. Shawkat plays Naima, and Laia Costa plays Sergio, two strangers who, jaded by the dating scene, decide to hit fast-forward on their relationship by having sex hourly for 24 hours straight. The queer comedy is definitely sexy but also has gentle intimate moments.

10. Dry Martina

In Dry Martina, a 2018 Argentinian/Chilean dramedy, former child star Martina (Antonella Costa) has a problem: her lady parts have dried up. When Fran (Geraldine Neary), a fan and potentially a long-long sister, shows up with her boyfriend Cesar (Pedro Campos), Martina finds her libido working again. When the couple returns to Chile, Martina follows in the hopes of seducing her maybe-sister’s boyfriend. It’s steamy, if not a tad inappropriate.

11. Not Another Teen Movie

Before Chris Evans was Captain America, he was an obnoxious high school jock serenading Chyler Leigh to win a bet in Not Another Teen Movie — a parody of many high school-based flicks. Awkward, puberty-addled sexual antics are interspersed with borrowed clichés from classic teen films, including The Breakfast Club, American Pie, and Cruel Intentions. And did we mention Chris Evans?

12. The After Party

In The After Party, Owen (Kyle Harvey) is an aspiring rapper pursuing his verse-spitting dreams by doing whatever it takes to get signed, like harassing record producers in bathroom stalls and hiring a stripper (Teyana Taylor) mid-performance as arm candy to get into parties. For those looking for less risqué options, the film’s humor is definitely more gross than raunchy — one major plot twist includes projectile vomiting on Wiz Khalifa. The Netflix original film also features cameos from rap icons like DJ Khaled, DMX, and French Montana.

13. The Package

The former title of this Netflix film — an eggplant emoji — is proof that The Package deserves to be on this list. While on a camping trip during spring break, Jeremy (Eduardo Franco) accidentally hacks off his penis. But instead of handing over the butchered body part to paramedics, his friends keep it by mistake. They need to find their way out of the woods and to the hospital in time for Jeremy’s surgery.

14. Naked

Engaged couple Rob (Marlon Wayans) and Megan (Regina Hall) are about to meet up at the altar for their wedding. What could possibly go wrong? Everything, apparently. Rob gets trapped in a time loop where he wakes up in the buff in an elevator an hour before the ceremony. As he streaks across town every time the clock is reset, he gets closer and closer to the church and the married life he’s always wanted. Expect a lot of derrière sightings from this 2017 Netflix comedy.

15. Hall Pass

Despite being married in 2011’s Hall Pass, Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis have sex on the brain and openly ogle other women in front of their wives, Jenna Fischer and Christina Applegate. So when they’re both given a week-long hall pass to do whatever and whomever, they please sans consequence, they call in reinforcements. Treating the next seven days as a mating marathon, they flirt, seduce, and fumble their way through. Unfortunately, in this riotous convoluted film, things don’t go as planned.

16. The Hangover

The Hangover is a 2009 release following four friends who retrace their steps after they blackout from an “epic” bachelor party in Las Vegas. From being pummeled by a tiger and Mike Tyson to the main characters — Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, and Justin Bartha — in various states of undress, the whole film is a chaotic romp through Sin City. It isn’t as smutty as the other films on the list, but it’s a go-to dirty comedy nonetheless. In fact, the Golden Globe-winning film did so well commercially that it spawned an entire Hangover trilogy.