Finding the perfect date night movie is a delicate balance. You're not just trying to mesh two different tastes, you're trying to do so while still maintaining a makeout-friendly mood. Scary can seem like a good way to go (cuddling!), but if you tread into the Gore Zone, you might kill every last trace of romance with a metaphorical chainsaw. You might think that going uber-romantic is best, but really, you're just setting yourselves up for comparisons to unrealistic, fictional romantic leads. Funny is good, but you might want to avoid extreme gross out humor. And you might think action is a great idea, but... well, scratch that. Action is actually always a good idea.

The point is, you're walking a tightrope here. You want to express a part of your personality to your significant other/potential significant other, but you don't want to kill the mood. The mood is key here, folks (otherwise, it's not a date night movie... then it's just a movie with that person you've been with so long you don't go on dates anymore, which is a different kind of night entirely). If you still feel lost in the wide world of Netflix and DVD options, fret not: We have you covered. Check out these 22 amazing date night movie options.

Yes, it's a kissing movie. But that's OK, because it's got everything: Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles... Doesn't sound too bad, right? The movie has spanned people's "favorites" list for decades, so chances are it's going to be a crowdpleaser for you and your S.O.

Phenomenal performances? Check. Hot eye candy to ogle all night? Check. And, on the brightest of bright sides, if you fight at all during the date, the characters of Silver Linings Playbook will really put things in perspective for you. And a happy ending to boot? What more could you want from date night? (A dance number, that's what you could want. Don't worry, Silver Linings Playbook also has that.)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World has humor, it has romance, it has video game references galore! Especially recommended for daters with a geeky side, this movie is not just funny, it's also just fun to watch and enjoy with another person.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is one of those movies that's just so good, it fits for almost any occasion. There's something kind of amazing about the optimism of the main characters, who want to try again with each other, with a literal clean slate, even though they know how they crashed and burned as a couple the first time around.

Yes, breaking up is hard to do. But watching Jason Segel and Kristen Bell break up? That's less hard (although the breakup scene when Segel's character is butt naked during their breakup will probably go down as one of the most awkward breakups in movie history). Peter (Segel) quickly learns that getting over his ex might not be as easy as he thought after arriving on his solo vacation and running into Sarah and her new (rockstar) boyfriend, played by Russell Brand.

Remember back when we would all go see literally any movie Will Smith was in, no matter how terrible it sounded? And remember when the reason we did that was because they always turned out to be kind of great (pre-After Earth)? Hitch was a part of that dynasty. It's a kind of hilarious romcom in which Will Smith is a smooth operator who helps hapless men woo the women they love, but is a mess in his own love life. It's a guaranteed good time.

Speaking of guarantees, Safety Not Guaranteed is a really fun, kind of bizarre option for a quirky, quasi-sci-fi date night. This one is especially recommended for fans of Aubrey Plaza's dry humor. The film follows Plaza's character, Darius, a magazine writer, as she takes on a story that involves time travel with a strange but charming Mark Duplass.

This hilarious examination of love, breaking up, and how pop music plays into the whole shebang is good for a date that's equal parts laughing and deep contemplation. Warning: Could result in a relationship talk, so just be prepared for that.

Another great options for music lovers and movie buffs is Almost Famous . Watch it now and reminisce about how deep you thought you were when it became your Official Favorite Movie in middle school. It'll be cute.

And while we're on the movie buff train of thought, we can't forget The Graduate . It might be a little awkward for those of you on a scandalous date with your much-older family friend. But for everyone else, it's a classic and perfect for that date you think will involve more talking than kissing after the movie.

Speaking of awkward dates with lots of talking and very little action, neurotic masterpiece Annie Hall has been a date night staple for decades. It's often credited with revitalizing the romantic comedy. Plus, it's genuinely funny, and Diane Keaton's fashion alone makes it worth a viewing.

If you want to go for the classics, why not a screening of When Harry Met Sally ? The movie's hysterical insights into how men and women relate to each other have made it stand the test of time. Plus, it's Billy Crystal at the top of his game and Meg Ryan before all of the weird plastic surgery.

In my experience, at least, 50 First Dates is that movie that makes everyone say, "You know, I actually really liked it." Yes, it's a romcom, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have mass appeal. Guys, give this one a chance. You might actually really like it. Plus... Adam Sandler?

Who knew collegiate a capella could be so funny (on purpose)? The only problem with watching Pitch Perfect for date night is that you'll both walk away with massive crushes on Fat Amy, or singing B.o.B's "Magic," which honestly isn't a bad way to end an evening.

You had me at hello? Try, "You had me at the human head weighs eight pounds." Despite the many years that have passed since this film came out, this movie still holds up as a classic. You and your date will probably catch yourselves quoting it for days after, but at least you'll have a cute inside joke then, right?

Looking for something a little sexier for your date night to set the tone of the evening? What about Cruel Intentions , the late-'90s answer to Dangerous Liasons ? Just make sure you grab some tissues if you're still not over the Reese/Ryan split. And expect to only sing "Bittersweet Symphony" for the rest of time.

Want a little more action with your sexiness? Try Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Even the most adamant member of Team Jen can't deny the chemistry between Brangelina.

Speaking of hot, hot action movies, why not try True Lies . It's James Cameron's unsung masterpiece and features a strong romantic storyline between an undercover spy (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his wife (Jamie Lee Curtis). Win, win.

For an even more convoluted (but equally amazing) James Cameron romance-within-an-action-flick, check out The Terminator . Isn't everyone looking for the kind of unconditional devotion of the T-800 anyway?

Yes, we have now officially reached the action segment of the list, but you can't say I didn't warn you (it's all in the intro). I have yet to meet a person I like who doesn't like Jurassic Park . Feel free to apply this test to your date to make sure he or she is worth your time.

The ultimate date night movie is obviously the one about trying to set up your mom and dad because your mom inadvertently fell in love with you instead. There might be a lot of flicks that say romance better, but none that say it quite like Back to the Future , which also happens to be a comedy/sci-fi classic.

And if you're looking for something with mass appeal, why not go for one of the most popular movie ever made. The Avengers has comedy, action, and even a touch of romance (oh, Pepper).

