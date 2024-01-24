The “It Girl” You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

To be an “It Girl” you need to have a certain je ne sais quoi. Think Hailey Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, or Julia Fox. They’re all undeniably different, but they’re also all undeniably cool, and that’s what makes you want to watch their every move.

Back in the day, the world had one or two It Girls at a time, like Marilyn Monroe or Audrey Hepburn. Today, we have scores of A-listers to watch at any given moment, but now and then someone will jump out as a fave — and yes, you can totally blame astrology.

Some girlies live for Selena Gomez while others are ride-or-die for Florence Pugh, and it has everything to do with their ~vibe~. It goes back to the personality traits associated with your zodiac sign and what you value.

By taking into consideration your sign’s ruling planet, element, and other factors, it starts to become clear why you stan certain It Girls for their style, sense of humor, or success. In other words, the It Girls that earth signs follow on TikTok are going to be totally different than the It Girls the air signs follow, and that’s just a truth of the universe.

Keep scrolling below to see the “It Girl” you vibe with most, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Getty Images If you’re an Aries, you likely feel a kinship with Reneé Rapp who plays Regina George in the Mean Girls musical. As a fire sign, you’ve been living for Rapp’s iconic Mean Girls press tour, in particular. The singer has tons of personality and she’s always serving unhinged theater kid energy wherever she goes. Add in the fact your sign is ruled by Mars, the warrior planet, it makes sense that her candor speaks directly to your soul.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Out of all the Kardashians/Jenners, Kendall Jenner is arguably the most low-key, which is why she’s the perfect spokesperson for Taurus. The model has a certain relaxed energy that stands out amongst the chaos of her massive family. When everyone else is talking over each other, Jenner can be found vibing in the background with a salad. She also has the quiet luxury, model-off-duty look down to a science. Taurus is an earth sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and aesthetics, so you’re constantly turning to her for rich-looking style and home decor inspo — though maybe not for cucumber cutting advicel

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Selena Gomez is the reigning queen of social media, and for Gemini, nothing could be more interesting than that. As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you must always stay connected. You rarely set your phone down for more than ten seconds, so you appreciate celebs who constantly share their lives online — which Gomez is always doing in her IG comments. Gomez is also often spotted out with friends, which you relate to as a fun-loving air sign. You’d die to be a fly on the wall for all the Taylor Swift girl group dinners in New York. (What are they talking about?)

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As a Cancer, you’ve always been drawn to Zendaya’s cool girl vibes. Something about her effortless style and laidback demeanor speaks to you as a water sign. It takes an It Girl to make high fashion ‘fits, like the one she wore to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show, look as easy to wear as a t-shirt and jeans. Add in the fact you’re ruled by the emotional moon, and it makes sense why you fully appreciate Zendaya’s range as an actor, as well as her long-term relationship with Tom Holland.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images As a fire sign, you’ve always been a big fan of Jennifer Lopez’s entire aura. The singer is a true diva, whether she’s singing, acting, or breezing across a red carpet. Lopez is an icon, and icons speak to the Leos of the world. If there’s a stage where she can stand and have a fashion moment, she’ll take it every time. There’s also a ton of boss energy that follows Lopez wherever she goes. As a sign ruled by the sun, you appreciate people who take over a room.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Hailey Bieber is the blueprint for everything you love and appreciate as a Virgo. Her entire brand revolves around quiet luxury, squeaky-clean aesthetics, and chic model-off-duty ‘fits. As an earth sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you always turn to her IG for fashion, makeup, and hair ideas. Chances are, Bieber is the one who inspired you to get a bob, as well as a mini bow tattoo. As a bonus, you appreciate that Bieber is always busy, whether she’s launching a new product or posting a YouTube video. As a hardworking sign, it inspires you to hustle and get things done.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, love, and money, so it makes sense that your go-to It Girl would be none other than Kim Kardashian. If the mogul is known for anything, it’s for, well, being a mogul. Kardashian is constantly launching brands, like SKIMS and SKKN, and she’s even found a way to turn herself into a brand, too. As an air sign who appreciates aesthetics, you live for Kardashian’s ever-changing hair and style, and you also have a soft spot for her all-beige mansion. Libras are super friendly and outgoing, so you live for her entire presence online. If you’re feeling bored, you know one of her TikToks with North will cheer you right up.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images As a Scorpio, you could pretty much run the Dua Lipa fan club. While you obviously appreciate her music, what catapults her to It Girl status is her overall vibe. The singer is constantly stepping out in high-fashion looks with a hint of edge that speaks to your Mars and Pluto ruling planets. And when you first spied her dark red hair, you instantly added it to your Pinterest board. As a water sign, you also have big feelings, which is why you need plenty of time alone to decompress. You never related to anyone more than Dua Lipa at the Critics Choice Awards.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images While Megan Thee Stallion is an Aquarius IRL, she always seems to be having a good time, and that’s something that speaks to anyone with a lot of Sagittarius in their birth chart. As an adventurous sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, you love that Megan has big “I’m going to take over the world” energy. The certified hot girl is always busy, but she never seems to take herself too seriously. The rapper will stun on the red carpet and then recreate a viral meme, all on the same day. And you love her for it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Florence Pugh is a real-life Capricorn, and you could totally tell. She’s been your It Girl to watch since Little Women, and you haven’t looked back. The actor has major earth sign energy whether she’s on screen, in an interview, or on the red carpet. She’s calm and measured, but also a lot of fun, and that’s something you aspire to yourself. Her mukbang with Vogue is your Roman Empire. In the fashion department, Pugh loves a strong, business-casual look with just a hint of quirk, and that’s something a Capricorn can deeply appreciate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images The moment you saw Julia Fox, you knew she was the It Girl for you. As an Aquarius, you feel deeply connected to anyone who marches to the beat of their own drum, and that describes Fox to a T. As a quirky air sign, you hate it when you can predict someone’s next move, but with Fox that’s never the case. That’s why, whenever you’re bored, you’ll pull up a Julia Fox interview and laugh at all her wildest takes. The actor has become a total fashion icon, too, and one who’s constantly turning heads on the red carpet. As a sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, you appreciate her willingness to experiment.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney has a certain siren-like energy that you absolutely adore as a water sign. Pisces lives for all things romantic and artsy, which is why you appreciate her hyper-feminine style on the red carpet, as well as the stealthy chokehold she seems to have on anyone who crosses her path. What really draws you in, though, is her ability to transform into a wide range of characters. Pisces is ruled by Neptune, a dreamy and imaginative planet, so you’ve always appreciated actors who truly change on screen. It’s why all of Sweeney’s OTT scenes from Euphoria live rent-free in your mind.