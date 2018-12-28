18 Musical Movies Streaming On Netflix That’ll Make You Break Out Into Song

If you ever went through a musical theater phase, or if you're still in it, you probably have spent a good few hours in your life scanning through all of the online streaming sites, searching for any movie in which the characters spontaneously break into song and dance. It turns out that there are plenty of musical movies streaming on Netflix right now — you just have to know which titles to look out for. Whether you're a fan of musicals due to your love of Disney movies, you're a full on Broadway maniac, or you just recently discovered Hamilton and you now want to see what else is out there, there's something for everyone on Netflix.

In case you haven't notice, musicals are kind of having a moment right now. With the new version of Mary Poppins including a whole new soundtrack of original songs and this past summer's Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again spawning a cult-ish following, you're definitely not alone if you've been hankering for a movie that includes a little song and dance. Plus, you're probably easing yourself off of Christmas music at this moment, so you might even have an opening in your Spotify library for some new songs. So why not make them show tunes? Any one of these 18 musical movies could be your new favorite.

1 'Mulan' Disney/YouTube One of the most iconic Disney movies ever features a young woman who disguises herself as a man to become a soldier.

2 'Rent' Sony Pictures/YouTube There's no day but today to catch this moving musical starring Idina Menzel, Rosario Dawson, and more.

3 'Moana' Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube The Rock sings in this movie, and that's about all that you need to know before watching this gorgeous, recent Disney film.

4 'Mamma Mia!' Universal Pictures/YouTube If you jumped on the bandwagon for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again last summer, then you probably already revisited the movie that started it all. Then again, you can never watch Mamma Mia too many times.

5 'Sing' Illumination Entertainment/YouTube This animated movie has an all-star lineup of celeb voices, all competing in a talent show, and it's almost impossible not to sing along while you watch it.

6 'White Christmas' Paramount Pictures/YouTube Christmas may be over, but that's no reason to not watch this total classic of a musical.

7 'The Phantom Of The Opera' Warner Bros./YouTube About 14 years ago musical fans flocked to the theaters to watch Emmy Rossum take on the role of Christine Daaé from the long-running Broadway musical.

8 'Hercules' Walt Disney Studios/YouTube History can be fun, thanks to this Disney musical comedy based on ancient mythology.

9 'Newsies' SIFF News on YouTube Featuring a young Christian Bale and lots of athletic dancing, Newsies is a underrated Disney musical that later became a stage show.

10 'Beauty And The Beast' Walt Disney Studios/YouTube You've likely watched Emma Watson's performance in the live-action version of the Disney classic countless times already, but nobody has to know that when you watch it again this winter.

11 'The Nutcracker' Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube It may seem a little late for this, but the George Balanchine Nutcracker is totally worth watching even weeks after Christmas.

12 'The Last Five Years' Icon/YouTube If you've watched Anna Kendrick sing her heart out in Pitch Perfect, you will definitely enjoy her in this movie musical that's based on a Off-Broadway play about a failed relationship.

13 'High School Musical 3: Senior Year' Walt Disney Pictures/YouTube Sure, it's no Singin' in the Rain, but HSM 3 is the culmination of the Zac Efron/Vanessa Hudgens trilogy.

14 'Shrek The Musical' West End Theatre on YouTube Fans of the non-musical version of Shrek will probably love the staged musical version, despite that freaky green makeup.

15 'The Prince Of Egypt' Dreamworks/YouTube This 1998 animated movie is a musical retelling of the Book of Exodus, and the reason the Mariah Carey/Whitney Houston duet "When You Believe" exists.

16 'Opening Night' Opening Night on YouTube Topher Grace, Lauren Lapkus, and Taye Diggs star in this fun 2017 meta musical.

17 'Pocahontas' Disney/YouTube Before Disney launches its new streaming service, make sure to catch Pocahontas on Netflix while you still can.