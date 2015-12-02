Contrary to popular belief, you don't stop developing crushes on people once you graduate from high school. No, believe me, the crush phenomenon extends well into adulthood — and honestly, I'm glad. Generally speaking, I'm pretty cynical when it comes to love, but I think having a crush on someone is great. Every time you see the object of your affection, your pulse races and your heart swells; you feel like you're on top of the world! (You may also feel jittery and nauseous like you just downed an entire pot of coffee... but usually, you just feel really, really good.) It's awesome. Of course, many crushes don't lead to romance, but for a brief period of time, anything seems possible... and that's so cool.

When you're crushin' on somebody super hard, it's fun sometimes to just sit with that magical mix of euphoric emotions while it's around. The best way to do that? Listening to love songs, duh! But not just any love songs — you need to find love songs that specifically capture those intoxicating, "head-over-heels" feelings that make your spirit soar. Today's your lucky day, because I've rounded up 22 pop tunes that are perfect to listen to when you have a crush. Check 'em out below.

Becky G — "Shower"

BeckyGVEVO on YouTube

I think pretty much everyone can relate to Becky G's 2014 "Shower" chorus. "La da dee, la da da, la da daaa..."

Crush-worthy lyrics: I don't know, it's just something about ya / Got me feeling like I can't be without ya / Anytime someone mention your name / I be feeling as if I'm around ya

Jump 5 — "All I Can Do"

Timothy Everts on YouTube

"All I Can Do" is the definition of adorable. The song came out in 2002 as a Radio Disney (throwback) single. It was also featured on millennial-favorite Lizzie McGuire, so definitely throw it on your playlist if you're looking for the ultimate TBT.

Crush-worthy lyrics: I know some people say / That opposites attract / If that's the truth then we / We will be together forever

Glee Cast — "Teenage Dream"

gleeperformancesx on YouTube

Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" is one of my favorite pop songs of all time — and there's something extra special about Darren Criss' rendition from Season 2 of Glee. He's just so... dreamy. Plus, the scene is the first interaction between Blaine and Kurt, beginning one of the most precious relationships on the show.

Crush-worthy lyrics: My, heart, stops / When you look at me / Just, one, touch / Now baby I believe / This, is, real / So take a chance / And don't ever look back / Don't ever look back

One Direction — "Kiss You"

OneDirectionVEVO on YouTube

According to a recent unscientific study conducted by me, roughly 87 percent of all early One Direction songs are about having a crush on someone. This song, from the band's second studio album, is no exception.

Crush-worthy lyrics: So tell me girl if every time we touch / You get this kind of rush

Selena Gomez — "Hands To Myself"

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

Gomez's 2015 song is not only super catchy (we've all tried to hit that "I mean I could, but why would I want to?" part at some point, right?) but it's the perfect song when you and your crush are both feeling good about things and you mutually decide to take things to the next level.

Crush-worthy lyrics: Can't keep my hands to myself / No matter how hard I'm trying to / I want you all to myself / You're metaphorical gin and juice

Britney Spears — "Amnesia"

francomadrid84 on YouTube

Spears' Circus album is full of great tunes, but this one is perfect for when being around your crush makes you all tongue-tied and forgetful.

Crush-worthy lyrics: When I see you, I stu-utter / Watch you slip away like butterflies

Fifth Harmony — "Body Rock"

FifthHarmonyHQ on YouTube

Listening to "Body Rock" — hands down the most underrated track on Fifth Harmony's debut album, Reflection — is a heady experience. It's the perfect song for when you can't stop thinking of your crush throughout the day.

Crush-worthy lyrics: Oh my heart racing and my temperature is blazing through the roof / And I'm tired of this charade cause / I can't hide the way I'm feeling over you

Ed Sheeran — "Thinking Out Loud"

Ed Sheeran on YouTube

Ed Sheeran has a way with words, and "Thinking Out Loud" from his second studio album, says everything you could ever want to say about someone you love.

Crush-worthy lyrics: And darling I will be loving you 'til we're 70 / And baby my heart could still fall as hard at 23 / And I'm thinking 'bout how people fall in love in mysterious ways / Maybe just the touch of a hand / Oh me I fall in love with you every single day / And I just wanna tell you I am

Ariana Grande — "Baby I"

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

"Baby I," off of Grande's debut studio album, not only feels like a throwback to the incredible voices to come before her (Mariah Carey, for example), but it totally incapsulates that feeling when you can't put your love for your crush into words.

Crush-worthy lyrics: Straight up, you got me / All in, how could I not be / I sure hope you know (I sure hope you know) / If it's even possible, I love you more / Than word love can say it / It's better not explaining that's why I keep saying baby I

DNCE — "Toothbrush"

DNCEVEVO on YouTube

"Toothbrush," the second single from DNCE's debut studio album, doesn't beat around the bush as to what it's getting at: Baby, you don't have to rush, You can leave a toothbrush, At my place.

Crush-worthy lyrics: I don't want this to end / And there's no need to play pretend / If you stay with me again / Would you mind closing the bedroom door

Amerie — "1 Thing"

AmerieVEVO on YouTube

This 2005 hit peaked on the Billboard 100, even making it to number four in the U.K. It was featured on the Hitch soundtrack (a classic) and despite being 10 years old, still stands true as a modern classic.

Crush-worthy lyrics: Oh, been trying to let it go / Trying to keep my eyes closed / Trying to keep it just like before / The times we never even thought to speak / Don't wanna tell you what it is

Neon Hitch — "Gold" (Feat. Tyga)

Neon Hitch on YouTube

The lyrics to "Gold" are ridiculously cute and sound just like someone crushing hard!

Crush-worthy lyrics: "It's good to meet ya, beautiful creature / You got my heartbeat racin' like a cheetah / Don't need no lights, so turn 'em off / Give me a Tylenol / 'Cause my head keeps spinnin' like a disco ball."

Carly Rae Jepsen — "Sweetie"

iva on YouTube

"Sweetie" is so cheesy, but so good. Don't believe me? Check out these lyrics:

Crush-worthy lyrics: We were both headed different ways / Both in a rush, trying to get away / I ran into youLike a crash of thunder

Echosmith — "Bright"

Echosmith on YouTube

This song from Echosmith's 2013 Talking Dreams album hits all the notes when it comes to how a new love can make your heart sing.

Crush-worthy lyrics: You sprinkle stardust on my pillow case / It's like a moon beam brushed across my face / Nights are good and that's the way it should be

Bridgit Mendler — "Ready Or Not"

BridgitMendlerVEVO on YouTube

"Ready or Not" is full of pop culture references that will make your own love story feel just like Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance.

Crush-worthy lyrics: Hello my name is (Bridgit) / Nice to meet you / I think you're famous, where have I seen you? / You'll be my William, I'll be your Kate / Livin' like a fairy tale / We could have a palace right next to Oprah

Oliver Nelson — "Found Your Love" (Feat. Heir)

OliverNelsonVEVO on YouTube

Oliver Nelson's "Found Your Love" comes from the album by the same name. Its lyrics are all about not giving up on a love your work hard to find.

Crush-worthy lyrics: Wait, let me break it down one minute (minute, minute) / Let you know I'm being serious (I swear yea) / Cause when you move you got that spirit (spirit, spirit) / And you're love has got me delirious

Fergie — "Clumsy"

FergieVEVO on YouTube

This song is iconic and should be required listening for anyone who is remotely starting to catch feels for someone.

Crush-worthy lyrics: You got me trippin', stumblin', flippin', fumblin' / Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love

Wrathschild — "Fall Into Love"

Wrathschild on YouTube

This song was the first from the pop duo and is all about that picturesque love story that feels like you're in a movie.

Crush-worthy lyrics: Let's fall into lo-ove tonight (Oh, I) / Come and scoop me up in your ride (Oh, I) / It'll be like in the movies / With your bass pumpin' in the night (Outside my window) / Let's fall into lo-ove tonight, (Oh, I).

Jessie J — "Domino"

JessieJVEVO on YouTube

Not only is this song a complete bop, but it honestly is an anthem and is perfect for blasting at full volume in your car, or in the shower, or while you're getting ready for a date. Sure, Jessie J brought us "Bang Bang" with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, but "Domino" might truly be her best work and every word of it is AIM away-message worthy.

Crush-worthy lyric: You're like a shot of pure gold / I think I'm bout to explode / I can taste the tension like a cloud of smoke in the air / Now I'm breathing like I'm running cause you're taking me there / Don't you know you spin me out of control

Jessica Sanchez — "No One Compares" (Feat. Prince Royce)

Interscope Records on YouTube

This song is a beautiful ballad and definitely slows things down compared to other songs on this list. When you think you've found someone that feels super special — the person that stands out in a crowd — this is the song you're going to want to listen to.

Crush-worthy lyrics: Sometimes it's the simple things / That prove our love was meant to be / So don't worry, don't worry

Cher Lloyd — "With Ur Love" (Feat. Mike Posner)

Cherlloydvevo on YouTube

Sometimes a new crush means letting your guard down and making yourself vulnerable. It doesn't always come easy, but with this song blasting in the background, you might feel inspired to let that special someone in.

Crush-worthy lyrics: Baby you the best cause you worked me out / I keep building walls up but you tear 'em down / I'm fighting I don't wanna like it but you know I like it / But you know I like it like it like it

Cody Simpson — "Wish U Were Here" (Feat. Becky G)

Cody Simpson & The Tide on YouTube

We opened with Becky G, we close with Becky G. When it comes to crushes, she (and Cody Simpson, in this case) definitely knows her stuff! This song is all about how when the person you're crushing on isn't near, the world feels a little bit dimmer.

Crush-worthy lyrics: I wish you were here / Yeah, I wish you were here / Music is better / And lights are brighter when you are near / Am I making it clear?