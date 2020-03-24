The Best Rom-Coms Streaming Now, From 'The Big Sick' To 'Long Shot'

It's a weird time we're living in, and frankly, we could all do with a tiny bit of escapism to cut through the news. That's what movies are for, really, and it's important to check out films that can instill in us some fuzzier, warmer emotions. Enter: these nine romantic comedies you can stream right now to help fight through the anxiety and sense of unease you might be feeling.

While the majority of this list is comprised of new releases, we've reserved one spot for a romantic comedy that belongs on every roundup: The Princess Bride. Though it's more fantasy-forward than the other films on this list, it's just as romantic and hilarious as any of the other entries. It even adheres to some classic rom-com tropes: men carrying out overly dramatic gestures and proclamations of love to their love interests ("As you wiiiiiiiish!"), people being made to prove their love in wild ways, a love triangle (though love rivalry is perhaps a more apt description), and father-avenging swashbucklers. Okay, not so much that last part, but still a wonderful addition to a great romantic comedy. Read on for Bustle's roundup of the best romantic comedies available now for your streaming pleasure.

1. 'The Big Sick' (2017) Amazon Studios on YouTube Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon's The Big Sick might be, perhaps, too poignant of a title given the current state of things, but nevertheless, this hit romantic comedy scored a hefty 98% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 88% audience score to boot. It's incredibly endearing and emotional, and if a rom-com about getting incredibly sick isn't too on the nose for you right now, then it's perfect. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. 'The Princess Bride' (1987) LionsgateFilmsUK on YouTube The quintessential classic. If you like your rom-coms with a little bit more of a fantasy flair, then The Princess Bride will do you right. Boasting a 97% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an almost-equivalent 94%, it's a pretty safe bet that this is a much-beloved classic. It manages to take some of the funnier tropes of fantasy stories and tilts them just so to make them more comedic than dramatic. Well worth a watch, especially if it's been a while since you've seen it (doubly so if you've never). Available on Cinemax via Amazon.

3. 'Set It Up' (2018) Netflix on YouTube Center to Set It Up are two underpaid and overworked assistants who try to set their bosses up on dates in the hopes of getting them to lighten up. While the latter part of that premise might be pure rom-com fantasy, the premise is something any assistant can relate to. Available on Netflix.

4. 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018) Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Traveling to other countries and exotic locales might be out of the question for quite a while, so why not enjoy a rom-com that successfully captures the feeling of traveling to new and exciting places while pairing it with a genuinely heartwarming and tender, romantic story? Chances are pretty equal that Crazy Rich Asians will make you cry as well as burst out laughing. Available on HBO Now via Amazon.

5. 'Long Shot' (2019) Lionsgate Movies on YouTube Starring Seth Rogen alongside Charlize Theron, Long Shot is an odd-couple type comedy that has Rogen playing a journalist, Fred, who reconnects with his babysitter (and childhood crush, of course), Charlotte, who's now a politician spinning up a presidential campaign. Charlotte hires Fred to be her speechwriter, and the two of them end up finding some unexpected chemistry blossoming on the campaign and political trail. Available on HBO Now via Amazon, HBO Go, and HBO Now.

6. 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' (2020) Netflix on YouTube The newest installment to the To All the Boys franchise, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, is an excellent film, as it offers some more of what audiences enjoyed about the first film, but with lovely new twists, including another crush who complicates the seemingly neat-and-tidy romance captured in the first film. The first entry, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, is also well worth your time. Available on Netflix.

7. 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' (2010) Universal Pictures on YouTube There's a lot to love about Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, not the least of which being its incredibly tight comedic writing, a hallmark of director Edgar Wright's filmmaking style. That, combined with hyper-stylistic editing and visuals make for a pretty unforgettable story about a fairly unrepentant slacker finding not only love but self-respect as well. Available on Netflix.

8. 'Yesterday' (2019) Universal Pictures UK on YouTube Though perhaps not as critically acclaimed as other titles on this list, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes, Yesterday has an 89% audience rating on the aggregator website to buoy its 63% critical rating. Its premise is novel enough — Jack (Himesh Patel), a struggling singer-songwriter, is struck by a bus one day, and wakes up to find out that he's the only person on Earth to remember who The Beatles were. Just imagine the kind of power and influence something like that can bring. Available on HBO Now via Amazon, HBO Go, and HBO Now.