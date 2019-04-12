Just like the lands of Westeros and Essos, the world of entertainment is much smaller than you realize at first glance. With such an expansive cast, many Game Of Thrones actors have been in other projects throughout the years. Whether it was before, during, or after their Thrones days, the cast of the epic fantasy series appears in an absurd amount of famous movies and TV shows. While there are bound to be some you knew about, even the most devoted of pop culture buffs will be surprised by at least some of these TV series and movies that feature Game Of Thrones actors.

Primarily British TV series that are popular across the pond like Black Mirror, The Crown, Doctor Who, and Downton Abbey are ideal for Game Of Thrones actor spotting, so you won't find those obvious shows on this list. And with eight films in the franchise, you most likely know that the Harry Potter movies are chock full of people who have experienced the fact that winter is coming. But Game Of Thrones stars aren't strictly limited to British or fantasy movies and series — even if they do often appear in them — as this list of 43 projects proves. So as you wait for the eighth and final season, allow your mind to be blown with this list of shows and movies that you never realized had Game Of Thrones cast members in them.

1. The Empire Strikes Back

20th Century Fox

Grand Maester Pycelle was stabbed to death in Season 6, but before then, Julian Glover was General Veers in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. He also played a bad guy in another franchise — Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade.

2. The Brothers Grimm

Miramax

Although the 2005 film wasn't well-received, Lena Headey starred opposite Matt Damon and Heath Ledger in The Brothers Grimm as Angelika. Another Game Of Thrones star featured in the film is Jonathan Pryce — the very same actor responsible for Cersei's walk of shame.

3. Buffy The Vampire Slayer

The WB

Back in the '90s, Oberyn Martell actor Pedro Pascal was going by the name Pedro Balmaceda and he played Eddie in the Season 4 premiere of Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Too bad his friendship with Buffy was extremely short-lived.

4. John Adams

HBO

Stephen Dillane acted opposite Nicole Kidman in her Oscar-winning performance as Virginia Woolf in The Hours, but the Stannis Baratheon actor also portrayed Thomas freakin' Jefferson in the HBO miniseries John Adams.

5. An Education

Sony Pictures Classics

An Education was a breakout film for Carey Mulligan, but her buddy in the coming-of-age movie was none other than Meera Reed — actor Ellie Kendrick.

6. Batman Begins

Warner Bros. Pictures

There was once a time where you could look at Jack Gleeson and not see the demented Joffrey Baratheon and that time was 2005 in Batman Begins.

7. The Wire

HBO

Before he was Littlefinger, Aidan Gillen was Tommy Carcetti in another HBO series, The Wire. Gillen was also in the British version of Queer As Folk.

8. The Fast & The Furious

Universal Pictures

Nathalie Emmanuel is a newer addition to The Fast And The Furious franchise. The Missandei actor played the hacker Ramsey — no relation to Ramsay Bolton — in 2015's Furious 7 and 2017's The Fate Of The Furious. (Bonus: Tormund actor Kristofer Hivju was also in The Fate Of The Furious.)

9. Bridget Jones' Diary

Miramax

Pervy Uncle Geoffrey was always being inappropriate with Bridget and he was played by Randyll Tarly actor James Faulkner.

10. Moulin Rouge!

20th Century Fox

Jim Broadbent was also in the Bridget Jones movies — as well as many other projects on this list — and you can catch Archmaester Ebrose singing and dancing in Moulin Rouge! The character Le Chocolat from Baz Luhrmann's musical was also from Game Of Thrones since Deobia Oparei played Areo Hotah — captain of the Martell guard.

11. Captain America

Paramount Pictures

Margaery Tyrell kissed Steve Rogers in the first Captain America movie since Natalie Dormer excels at portraying a seducer.

12. Baywatch

All American Television

For its last two seasons, Baywatch was revamped and became Baywatch Hawaii. One of the main stars was a young Jason Momoa — as in, the one and only Khal Drogo.

13. Titanic

Paramount Pictures

Ron Donachie has a habit of playing Masters of Arms since that was his role in Titanic, where he arrested Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack. In Game Of Thrones, he was Rodrik Cassel, the Master of Arms of Winterfell with the epic facial hair.

14. Love Actually

Universal Pictures

OK, you probably already knew that Jojen Reed was Sam in Love Actually, but the young Thomas Brodie-Sangster is too adorable to leave off this list.

15. The Others

Dimension Films

Many Game Of Thrones stars have worked with Kidman, including Catelyn Stark actor Michelle Fairley who was essential to the twist of the horror film The Others.

16. Suits

USA Network

Both Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) and Catelyn Stark (Fairley) have shown up on the USA series that now boasts real life royalty in Meghan Markle.

17. Broadchurch

BBC America

Broadchurch featured a few Game Of Thrones actors over its three seasons, including Jacob Anderson, who is Grey Worm, in Season 1.

18. Braveheart

Paramount Pictures

Although Jeor Mormont is dead, his presence still looms large over Game Of Thrones. And actor James Cosmo is no stranger to epic stories since he was in the movies Highlander, Troy, Wonder Woman, and Braveheart — where he played Campbell, a follower of William Wallace.

19. Pride & Prejudice, 1995

BBC1

Rupert Vansittart was also in Braveheart, but the Yohn Royce actor (Royce is the bannerman of House Arryn who oversees Lysa's son Robin) is better known to Jane Austen fans for his role as Mr. Hurst in the 1995 Pride and Prejudice miniseries. Vansittart proved his devotion to the Regency era author when he also starred in Austenland.

20. Prometheus

20th Century Fox

Speaking of Lysa Arryn, Kate Dickie is in the Alien prequel Prometheus alongside the actors who played Wun Wun the giant and Marillion, the troubadour whose tongue was cut out in Season 1.

21. The Exorcist

Warner Bros.

Max von Sydow has been acting since the 1940s, so the Three-Eyed Raven actor has an impressive résumé, including the role of Father Merrin in The Exorcist.

22. Nashville

ABC

Michiel Huisman was all over TV in 2014 since when he took over the role of Daario Naharis, he also portrayed Liam on Nashville and Cal on Orphan Black.

23. The Walking Dead

Gene Page/AMC

Keisha Castle-Hughes began her career with the film Whale Rider and before she was Sand Snake Obara, she was Joan in the Season 5 episode of The Walking Dead. In "Slabtown," Joan was a fellow "patient" at Grady Memorial Hospital with Beth.

24. Resident Evil

Screen Gems

Starting with 2004's Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Iain Glen of Ser Jorah Mormont fame has portrayed Dr. Isaacs in the franchise three times.

25. Pirates Of The Caribbean

Buena Vista Pictures

Jonathan Pryce was already a prolific actor before he became the High Sparrow and he played Elizabeth Swann's father in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

26. The Babadook

IFC Films

The Babadook gained notoriety when the creature of the horror film miraculously became a symbol of LGBTQ pride. And the lead in the film, Essie Davis, was the theater actor in Braavos who saved Arya — Lady Crane.

27. Atonement

Focus Features

Before he was Theon Greyjoy, Alfie Allen was in Atonement, which also features Tobias Menzies (Edmure Tully) and Nonso Anozie (Xaro Xhoan Daxos).

28. Casino Royale (2006)

Columbia Pictures

Many Game Of Thrones actors have appeared in James Bond films and Menzies hung out with Judi Dench's M in the first Bond movie to feature Daniel Craig in the role.

29. Luther

BBC America

Indira Varma — whose character Ellaria Sand was last seen imprisoned at King's Landing and forced to watch her daughter die — portrayed the wife of Idris Elba's character in the first season of Luther. Rose Leslie (Ygritte), Lucian Msamati (Salladhor Saan), and Patrick Malahide (Balon Greyjoy) have also shown up on the BBC series.

30. Star Trek

Paramount Pictures

Doran Martell was killed by Ellaria in Season 6, but years earlier, actor Alexander Siddig was in the Star Trek shows The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine. Siddig also appeared in 24.

31. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Columbia Pictures

Maester Luwin took care of Bran and Rickon in Seasons 1 and 2 and you may recognize Donald Sumpter as Detective Morell in the American version of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

32. Sherlock

BBC1

The banker Tycho Nestoris is portrayed by Mark Gatiss, who was Mycroft Holmes on Sherlock — the older brother of the title character.

33. The Worst Witch (1986)

Central Independent Television

Lyanna Mormont actor Bella Ramsey starred in the Netflix adaptation of The Worst Witch. But back in 1986, Lady Olenna actor Diana Rigg was in the TV movie version with Tim Curry in this obscure, but beloved gem.

34. A Little Princess

Warner Bros.

Get ready to love Davos Seaworth even more than you already do since Liam Cunningham portrayed Sara's father in the 1995 film.

35. The Imitation Game

The Weinstein Company

Tywin Lannister actor Charles Dance kept his persona of a stern authority figure in The Imitation Game alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

36. A Knight's Tale

Columbia Pictures

He may have been king of Westeros, but Robert Baratheon actor Mark Addy was just a lowly squire in this Heath Ledger film.

37. Valkyrie

MGM

Carice van Houten, the Red Woman herself, played Tom Cruise's wife in this WWII movie. Jaqen H'ghar (Tom Wlaschiha) also appeared in the film.

38. Hot Fuzz

Rouge Pictures

The Hound showed his more playful side when Rory McCann was in Hot Fuzz with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

39. Wimbledon

Universal Pictures

Jaime Lannister needed both his hands in this rom-com since Nikolaj Coster-Waldau portrayed Paul Bettany's tennis buddy.

40. Gulliver's Travels (2010)

20th Century Fox

Although it's almost impossible to tell, Yara Greyjoy actor Gemma Whelan made a small appearance as the Lilliputian portraying Rose from Titanic in the Jack Black movie.

41. The Crucible (1996)

20th Century Fox

Actor Peter Vaughan died shortly after his Game Of Thrones character, the wise Maester Aemon, did. About two decades earlier he played another virtuous character alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as Giles Corey in The Crucible.

42. The Strain

Russ Martin/FX

Like Jim Broadbent, David Bradley has so much overlap on this list (Captain America, Broadchurch, Hot Fuzz) that it's a requirement to highlight him. At the same time that he was playing the despicable Walder Frey on Thrones, he was busy being a good guy on FX's The Strain.

43. 30 Rock

NBC

While pretty much everyone knows that Peter Dinklage was in Elf before he became Tyrion Lannister, you may have forgotten that he went on a date with Liz Lemon in Season 3 of 30 Rock. Let's just say it didn't end well.

Next time you watch some of these favorite films and shows, keep your eye out for the Game Of Thrones stars — because even though most of their characters never won the game of thrones, they're clearly winning the game of entertainment.