How To Tell If Someone Likes You, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

So you’ve had your eye on someone for a while, and you think they may have an interest in you too. Their face lights up whenever they see you, they always linger whenever you two have a brief moment to talk, and they seem interested in getting to know you. But how can you tell if someone likes you back, or if they’re just being friendly? While some zodiac signs do a good job at hiding their attraction, others tend to be much more obvious about it. According to astrologers, there are certain things every zodiac sign will do when they secretly have a crush.

Whether you’re bold and upfront about your attraction to someone or the type to stifle their feelings, Jim and Pam-style, your zodiac sign has a lot to do with how you handle having a crush. "We all have our own way of going ga-ga when we start to fall for someone," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "Sometimes it's adorable and other times it might be quirky. Either way, it's never anything to be ashamed of."

According to Mckean, some zodiac signs are pretty bad at keeping their interest on the down-low. "Even when they don't say a thing, actions speak louder than words," she says. "Fire signs, like Aries or Sagittarius, wouldn't have any qualms about keeping it a secret at all.” A gutsy Aries is probably going to be direct about their feelings by telling you verbally or through body language, while a spontaneous Sagittarius is more likely to be subtler with an adventurous gesture like inviting you to try out a new hip cafe in the neighborhood.

Curious if a Scorpio has a crush on you? It may not be as easy. “Cancers, Virgos, and Scorpios would keep it close to the cuff but let out telltale signs that they're very much into you," Mckean says.

Every zodiac sign is different, so each sign will reveal their feelings in their own special way. Here's what you should look out for to see if someone likes you back, based on their zodiac sign.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22): They'll Be Extra Shy Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancers love to nurture. Nothing makes them happier than seeing their loved ones taken care of. Because of that, you’ll know that a crab is into you because they'll try to feed you and shower you with affection and gifts. For them, doing thoughtful things is their way of expressing their feelings. The zodiac signs that find Cancer completely irresistible are drawn to their caring nature. With that said, don’t be surprised if it takes Cancer forever to make their move. Even though Cancers are cardinal energy, which means that they initiate actions, they're also a water sign. That tends to make them sensitive and shy, Mckean says. When a Cancer likes someone, they'll be shy about making an approach. "When they're crushing on you, they'll keep you in their space, and if you make eye contact, they will blush and look away," she says. "They rarely ever will come out and tell you they like you. They will hem and haw; however, the minute they think you're getting away or that someone else caught your attention, they make the fastest beeline towards you that can even outpace an Aries."

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22): They'll Show Off A Bit More Margaret Flatley/Bustle Fire signs are known for going all out. So when it comes to crushes, it's no surprise that Leo zodiac signs aren’t the subtle type. According to Kilic, they'll attempt to woo you with grand gestures and attention. These fixed signs can be a little stubborn, so on one hand, it can take them a while to admit their feelings, but once they do, they have no problem with making the first grand gesture, complete with all the theatrics. They're also not afraid of public displays of affection, either. If a Leo puts their arm around you, tries to hold your hand, or be as close to you as possible, they're into you. This sign is known for loving the spotlight, so they might be incompatible with zodiac signs who are a little more low-key. According to McKean, "Although they like to be the center of attention, they'll show off a little more when they like someone.” When they get more proactive about pursuing you, they will find ways to get you one-on-one. Once they're finally alone with their crush, they'll be warm, sweet, and attentive. "If you decide to pursue a relationship with a Leo, they will be loyal and affectionate and expect that in return," she says.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): They'll Do Small Favors For You Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgos, the zodiac’s earthy perfectionist, might have a nervous disposition when they have an attraction towards someone. According to Mckean, their "crushing state" is rather subdued because they're often busy with studying you. "Their crush might not notice because they don't like to be obtrusive," she says. "But while they're crushing, they'll observe you, note your patterns, your habits, and your likes and dislikes. This all takes time." This earth sign lives for being of service to others, and tends to be most compatible with signs who can appreciate their slow and practical approach to love. You'll know when a Virgo zodiac sign likes you when they start doing you small favors without you even asking. "They'll make sure the environment is the way you like it and they'll start to wear more of your favorite colors," she says. "They rarely initiate the action of asking you out on a first date, but they would invite you out with a group of people to have a chance to get closer to you in casual setting."

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): They Will Mimic Your Mannerisms Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libra zodiac signs are ruled by Venus, and are known for being the sign of partnerships. So it's no surprise that love to a Libra is "one of life's basics of existence like water or eating," Mckean says. "When they're crushing on you, they don't keep it much of a secret. They'll share with others how amazing they think you are. They aren't shy at all about making the first move. Although some of them may act coy, it's just an act." Their ability to take initiative is due to being a cardinal sign, so you’ll start to catch on if a Libra starts to crush on you pretty quickly. Libras have a very old-fashioned take on romance, and tend to fall for zodiac signs who can “woo” them or who enjoy a classic approach to dating. They're more likely to ask you out on a traditional date like dinner and a movie rather than lunch or coffee. "Your first date with your Libra will feel like something out of a romance novel," Mckean says. Libras will also mimic your body movements as a way to be in sync with you. After all, it's all about balance with them.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): They'll Play Games Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpio, the zodiac’s intense scorpion, is pretty secretive and loves keeping their cards close to their chest. But when this water sign has a crush on you, there’s a good chance that you'll feel it, Mckean says. Usually, it starts with the classic Scorpio stare. "You'll be doing whatever task, chore, or activity, and inexplicably turn around because you felt the weight of their stare on you," she says. "It's not creepy, it's intriguing. With that intrigue, you’ll know when a Scorpio has a crush on you." They'll initiate the connection, but they also set things in place so their crush can make the first move. As Mckean says, they typically do this as a sort of "validation test" to see if the crush is mutual. "It may sound like too much of a game for some signs, but the Scorpio knows how to successively raise the intrigue to keep you hooked," she says. "They are very loyal and are known to be intense and passionate." If you want to know just how intense a Scorpio’s passion can be, check out the zodiac signs most sexually compatible with Scorpio.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): They'll Let You Know In An Adorable Way Margaret Flatley/Bustle The archer is one zodiac sign who can be pretty hard to read. For one, Sagittarians outgoing and love making new friends. When someone acts like everyone is their best friend, it’s not easy to tell if they see you as something special. Plus, Sagittarius zodiac signs value their freedom the most. Romantic relationships aren’t a huge priority for them because they’re spontaneous, like keeping busy, and are always on-the-go. It’s why they make incompatible matches to zodiac signs who tend to move at a slower pace. Since it's hard to pin them down, Kilic says you may not even realize a Sagittarius likes you right away. But if they invite you to join them on one of of their trips, that's a good sign they're into you. Sagittarius is another astrological sign that can't really keep a secret in for too long. "It's not because of malevolence in any way, but the archers were born to sling the arrows of truth everywhere they go," Mckean says. "Sagittarius is a fire sign, so they will not beat around the bush when they meet someone they like." Sagittarius needs positive interactions in order to crush on someone. But once they do, they make it obvious. According to Mckean, they're the type to "trip over their own feet as they bend down to rip a bunch of dandelions for you." It's very sweet.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): They'll Make You A Priority Margaret Flatley/Bustle Capricorns are known for being reserved and disciplined. For them, it's all work before play. By the time they "allow" themselves to find a partner, Mckean says they're likely happy with where they are in their career. That's good if you're looking for a stable long-term partner, as they'll be ready to invest their time into building a relationship with you. Capricorns, like other earth signs, will make the approach slowly but surely. "When a Capricorn is crushing on you, they approach you like something they learned out of a good-manners textbook," she says. "It might feel unreal, but the awkwardness will verify how genuine the Capricorn is being." Caps really aren't known for being awkward since they always like to give off the illusion that they're super composed and put together. "Their manners are impeccable when they're crushing on you and they'll make you feel on top of the world," she says. If you’re curious to learn more about what a Capricorn is like in a relationship, here are the three zodiac signs Capricorn is most likely to marry.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): They'll Be Nervous Around You Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aquarius is one of the most independent signs in the zodiac. Even in relationships, they like having their space, so they tend to be most incompatible with zodiac signs who need a ton of affection and reassurance. Despite Aquarius’ reputation for being on the cool side, they’re just as capable of falling in love as everyone else. You'll know an Aquarius likes you when they start making you a part of their world. According to Kilic, this air sign typically has a large circle of friends. If they think you're relationship material, they'll test the waters out by letting you meet their friends. When an Aquarius has a crush, you might also notice little changes in their behavior. According to McKean, they're gifted with the ability to be detached about emotional issues and to be objective about solving problems. But when an Aquarius starts acting differently, like they'll get nervous or start fidgeting, that's when you know they have a crush. "While this is happening, they have a smile on their face and a new glow to them," she says. "They might even walk with a small skip in their step. This is an Aquarius that's majorly crushing on someone new."

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20): They'll Make An Effort To Be Around You Margaret Flatley/Bustle Pisces is the type of zodiac sign who loves to daydream. When they’re crushing on someone, they tend to fall hard. Being in a relationship is something they truly cherish. Like their fellow water signs, Pisces likes the feeling of becoming “one” with their partner, so they tend to make incompatible matches to the more independent zodiac signs. When it comes to expressing their interest, it can go either way. "The fish is good at keeping secrets, but they also wear their heart on their sleeve," Mckean says. "Natural romantics, you might not be able to tell if a Pisces is daydreaming or falling in love." According to her, the telltale signs of a Pisces seriously crushing is that they become incredibly consistent with you. "Symbolized by two fish, this is a sign that enjoys its freedom and their alone time," she says. "But after they started falling for you, you'll find that they hang around you more." It's all about making the small sacrifices with them because they'll make the effort to be around you. "You'll undoubtedly feel comforted if you're involved with a Pisces," she says.

